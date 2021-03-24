Attack on Ortom: Police arrest 3 suspects

Three Jukun fishermen have been arrested by the police in connection with last Saturday’s attack on convoy of Benue Governor Samuel Ortom along Tyo Mu, Makurdi.

A breaking news flashed by The Nation quoted the Security Adviser to Ortom, Col. Paul Hemba, as confirming the arrest while conducting newsmen round the scene of the attack on Tuesday.

Hemba was quoted as disclosing that stated the police team found the fishermen close to the scene of the attack and are being investigated.