Continuous social unrest threatens public safety in U.S.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 10:21 am


Joe Biden ( Photo Credit: ABC)

Continuous social unrest threatens public safety in the U.S., according to the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020, which was released on Wednesday.

“The government failed to maintain proper law and order, and shootings and violent crimes, which are already high in incidence, recorded new highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing panic among members of the public,” said the report issued by the State Council Information Office.

Citing date from Gun Violence Archive, the report said more than 41,500 Americans died by gun violence in 2020, an average of more than 110 a day, which is a record.

There had been 592 mass shootings nationwide, an average of more than 1.6 a day.

The unrestrained use of violence in law enforcement by the police triggered waves of protests that swept across the country, the report said.

The police had abused their force to suppress protesters, attacked and arrested journalists on a large scale, further fueling public anger and continuous social unrest.

COVID-19 lockdowns, anti-racism protests and election strife had led to record gun sales of about 23 million in 2020, a 64 per cent increase over 2019 sales, said the report.

It also noted that the 2020 numbers included purchases by more than 8 million first-time buyers. (Xinhua/NAN)

 

