Kogi: Businessman provides community with solar street light

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

An Abuja based businessman and community leader, Prince Dare Fiki has donated dozens of solar powered street lights to Takete-Ide community in MopAmuro Local Government Area of Kogi State, as part of his community development efforts.

Installed along the major roads and strategic locations, the initiative has brought relief to the community from years of erratic public power supply.

The lights are designed to auto switch on every evening and go off at dawn and have liberated every part of the village from decades of darkness. Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC hardly restores power all year round in the area.

A native of the area and who preferred not to be named commended the kind gesture: “God bless the giver of this light. It makes the community more lively than before and enhances security. AEDC and government may forget about us. But God has remembered us for good.”

Fiki who is President of Takete-Ide Progressives Union, TIPU and other like minds have been passionate about enduring peace and development of the community. Illustrious sons and daughters of the area regularly intervene in education needs of indigent students and her general infrastructure growth.

“Government alone cannot solve all our problems. Our communities will grow faster when we contribute our individual talents and resources for her needs instead of leaving everything for government.” Fiki explained.

In a related development, an unnamed individual has facilitated the installation of scores of sollar powered street lights in Effo Amuro in the same local government area, through the Federal Government.

The about 200 units of lights installed in every nooks and crannies of Effo have the imprints of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, FMARD, on each of the iron poles.