Ogun 10th International Trade Fair starts April 2

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun State government will host the 10th edition of its international trade fair from Friday, the 2nd of April to Monday the 12th of April, 2021 at the MKO Trade Fair Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The trade fair, organised by the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) will be held under the theme: ‘Transforming Agriculture and Commerce In a Highly Competitive Global Market.’

The trade fair will hold from 9am to 6pm daily.

Speaking at the press conference to herald the trade fair, President, OGUNCCIMA, Alhaji Wasiu Olaleyesaid the theme was chosen with purpose, especially, considering the current global economic situation as it has bee affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.

He also noted that the covid-19 pandemic was the reason for the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the fair.

“Dearth in food supply, closure of the nation’s land border and restrictions placed on movement of goods between Nigeria and other ECOWAS countries were major challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic”, he emphasized

He stated that, 2021 trade fair will be a platform to ventilate innovations and ideas in agriculture output and commercially viable goods and services.

He therefore commended the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his support in ensuring a conducive environment is provided for the trade fair.

He noted that Governor Abiodun has reconstructed the perimeter fence around the venue of the trade fair, which was demolished to pave way for the construction of railway lines by the Federal Government.

He further assure that OGUNCCIMA is working round the clock to ensure a successful trade fair by working with other relevant government agencies, adding that adequate security for all and the enforcement of all COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed during the Fair.

The Hon. Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, in her remark, noted that technology and e-commerce have become the in thing across the world.

“This year’s Trade Fair is to challenge our businesses to do more and also to benefit from the recently activated “African Continental Free Trade Area” (AFCFTA) for off-take agreement from various other African countries, thereby increasing their market share and target market.

“Processing and adding value to our agricultural products will give more value to our agricultural exports as the 10th trade fair is been hosted,” she said/

The Iyalode of Egbaland, Chief Mrs Alaba Lawson, in her own remark noted that for development to happen, there is need for public-private partnership.

She therefore appeals to the state government to immediately remove all dumped OGSG environmental trucks at the venue so as to give the venue a befitting look during the fair.

Corporate organizations such as, Dangote Group, Obasanjo Holdings Limited, Erisco Group, Africa Fertilizer limited among others have given commitment to participate in the fair.