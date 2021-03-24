Wike awards  N27.6bn contracts for Trans-Kalabari, Saakpenwa-Bori Kono roads

Okafor Ofiebor/Rivers

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the construction of the Trans-Kalabari and Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono road projects at the cost of N27.6bn.

These two major road projects are expected to be completed within the next fourteen months.

In a press statement by Kelvin Ebiri,the Special Assistant to Governor Wike said that while briefing Journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the Trans-Kalabari road will be 13.599 kilometers long and will be executed by Lukrick construction company.

He explained that the road will connect several communities amongst them Krakama, Omekwe-ama, Angula-ama, Mina-ama and some other communities in the Kalabari area of the State.

“The project will cost N13.6billion and will have 14 months duration, financed by irrevocable standing payment order drawn against the State Internal Revenue, meaning that every month the contractor will be paid N1 Billion and there will be no delays.

“This will guarantee the project is not stalled and completed within the time frame stipulated and agreed with the State government. This I believe will be useful to the people in the area and ease their transport.”

Tasie-Amadi also disclosed that the Council approved the construction of the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Phase 2 road project which starts from Bori to Kono.

“It is a 17 kilometer road and the cost of the project is N14 Billion . Construction time is 14 months. Payment will also be secured by an irrevocable payment standing order of N1 billion monthly drawn against the State Internal Revenue.”

The Commissioner said the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono contract will be executed by the same the company that executed the Phase 1 of the road , Chinese Civil and Engineering Construction Corporation,CCECC.

He stated that the reason why the cost of the Trans-Kalabari road which is 13 kilometers long and 9.3 meters wide is almost the same as that of Bori- Kono 17.1 kilometers and 24 meters wide road with street light, is because the terrains are different.

“You see the cost of building in the riverine area is nothing less than twice the cost of building on solid soil. So the Government is going through huge trouble to see that these roads are built. People will wonder why the cost are like that, the terrain determines the cost. So, it (Trans-Kalabari road ) is far more expensive to build.”

The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the award of the Trans-Kalabari road by the Governor Wike’s administration is historic.

He explained previous government had awarded the Trans-Kalabari road to indigenes of the area who later abandoned the project for inexplicable reasons.

Nsirim said the Wike’s administration is not only desirous that the project kicks off, but that it is completed as scheduled.

“With the kind of payment plan, this project will not be abandoned, but completed.”

The Commissioner of Information and Communications said these two major roads which are located outside the city centre is a further testimony that Governor Wike has remained steadfast in spreading development to every nooks and crannies of the State

Our correspondent reports that the Trans-Kalabari road cuts across the three local government Council areas of Kalabari extraction of the State. The road project has outlive many administrations in the state and a campaign item for aspiring Politicians who wanted to capture votes in the Kalabari areas.