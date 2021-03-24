Wike to Dokubo, others: Your agitations for secession will not be allowed in Rivers

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 9:58 am


Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and Asari Dokubo: Wike says he will not allow Dokubo and others to continue his seccesionist agitation in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has emphatically stated that he will not allow secessionist agitators like ex-militant leader,  Asari Dokubo and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to operate in Rivers State.

Wike also added that Rivers State will not be part any move to secede from the country.

He spoke when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, on courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday added

Recall that Dokubo recently formed Biafra de facto Customary Government in which he declared himself as the President.  He also included most parts of South south and South East into the new territory.

But Wike said that he will never allow any secessionist group to use Rivers as base for their separatist activities.

He asked the agitators to go elsewhere for their agitations.

“All those who are talking about their independence, they can go anywhere, but not from here. We are not part of any secession.

“We will support the Army and other security agencies to make sure they reduce the level of crime and criminality in this State.”

In his response, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru said he was in the State on assessment of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army.

He commended the governor for the prevailing peace and security in Rivers State and his zero tolerance for separatist groups

“I also thank you for your continued non tolerance approach against separatist groups and also your contribution in promoting peaceful coexistence among the various communities that lives in Rivers State.”

 

