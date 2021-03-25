Ogun LG Aspirant Commends Abiodun Over Payment of N500M Gratuity to Retirees

Alhaji Obafemi Lateef Aiyelabowo, a strong contender for the seat of Odogbolu local government under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun for sticking to his promise of making life easier for all with the recent payment of N500M gratuity to retirees.

Alh. Obafemi Lateef Aiyelabowo, fondly called Obagoal also lauded the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun for remaining undistracted and keeping his focus on taking good governance to the next level in the state.

Obagoal as fondly called described Prince Dapo Abiodun as a selfless and highly resourceful politician of note who has never left anybody in doubt of his passion to return the state to her glorious past since assumption of office.

Speaking in a chat with our Correspondent, the Ijebu business man turned politician disclosed that having x-rayed the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun in the last 20 months, it was safe to conclude that there had been silent revolution to make the state great again.

He revealed that “I am of a strong opinion that payment of N500M as gratuity to our retirees who have toiled so hard to make Ogun what it is today is indeed a bold statement that defines the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun as one that is committed to wiping away tears of the people and address the injustice of the past”.

Alhaji Ayelabowo explained further that “I am equally marveled at what the governor has been doing in the area of infrastructure despite the Covid-19 pandemic, he has not only been completing those ones abandoned by the past administration but had equally initiated new ones across the state like the ongoing construction of Epe-Ijebu Ode ten lane among several completed and ongoing projects both in Ijebu-Ode and across the state”

Obagoal as fondly said ” Gov Abiodun has also shown serious courage in tackling the rot in education with the construction of over 200 blocks of classrooms, same is also said of health sector and of important note is the hard work being put into the agricultural sector which has taken many youths off the labour market and improve our food security”.

He revealed further that the sterling performance of Prince Dapo Abiodun has no doubt remain the centre of attraction for many opposition members who are now trooping in on daily basis into the ruling party in the state.

Alhaji Aiyelabowo stated further that his ambition to also govern Odogbolu Local Government was hinged on replicating the purposeful leadership of Gov Abiodun at the grassroots saying that “time to change the narrative of poor leadership at the local government is now”.