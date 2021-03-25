U.S. records more than 30m Coronavirus infections — University

Thursday, March 25, 2021 10:04 am


Coronavirus Pandemic: US has recorded over 30 million cases, says John Hopkins University

Coronavirus Pandemic: US has recorded over 30 million cases, says John Hopkins University

United States says it has recorded more than 30 million Coronavirus infections since the pandemic started.

Data from Johns Hopkins University updated on Thursday shows that the country has passed a new record in Coronavirus cases.

No other country has recorded so many cases, and there is likely to be a high number of infections that have not been registered, the university said.

It added that the U.S. is also the hardest-hit country worldwide, when it comes to the absolute number of deaths from COVID-19, with more than half a million recorded.

The country of some 330 million people is moving to vaccinate the public quickly: more than 46.3 million have been fully vaccinated, while more than 85.4 million have received at least one dose.(dpa/NAN)

