Burna boy, Wizkid Grammys significant for Nigerian music industry – TMW-TNKAY boss

By Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

The Chairman of TMW-TNKAY music record label of Nigeria, Mrs Temmie Olabode has described the winning of Grammy Awards by Burnaboy and Wizkid as a remarkable development for the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, Temmie explained that the feats by Burnaboy and Wizkid have again emphasized that music is a serious business and a way of life that cannot be neglected as a form of employment and entertainment for the people.

“Music business is a serious business and can’t be put aside“ .

“Entertainment industry is a business that generates value by providing people with something interesting to do. It’s a form of activity that holds the attention or gives pleasure and delight to people.

“The global recorded music industries are experiencing a period of growth over the years. This rapid transformation of the music industry is through the innovation by record labels”, Olabode said

She however pointed that as a country that values cultural heritage, TMW will use influence as a label to promote African values,also it will focus on the Nigerian entertaining Industry for now.

While stressing that TMW- TNKAY Music worldwide will make the music industry in Nigeria stand out to an enviable height, she maintained that the label will further creates opportunities for serious talented artistes

Meanwhile, TMW-TNKAY music worldwide just signed famous Artiste, Mr Ayoola Johnson, popularly called Ay.com.