Burna boy, Wizkid Grammys significant for Nigerian music industry – TMW-TNKAY boss

Burna boy, Wizkid Grammys significant for Nigerian music industry – TMW-TNKAY boss

Friday, March 26, 2021 7:39 am


Wizkid and Burma Boy

Wizkid and Burma Boy

By Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

The Chairman of TMW-TNKAY music record label of Nigeria, Mrs Temmie Olabode has described the winning of Grammy Awards by Burnaboy and Wizkid as a remarkable development for the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, Temmie explained that the feats by Burnaboy and Wizkid have again emphasized that music is a serious business and a way of life that cannot be neglected as a form of employment and entertainment for the people.

“Music business is a serious business and can’t be put aside“ .

“Entertainment industry is a business that generates value by providing people with something interesting to do. It’s a form of activity that holds the attention or gives pleasure and delight to people.

“The global recorded music industries are experiencing a period of growth over the years. This rapid transformation of the music industry is through the innovation by record labels”, Olabode said

She however pointed that as a country that values cultural heritage, TMW will use influence as a label to promote African values,also it will focus on the Nigerian entertaining Industry for now.

While stressing that TMW- TNKAY Music worldwide will make the music industry in Nigeria stand out to an enviable height, she maintained that the label will further creates opportunities for serious talented artistes

Meanwhile, TMW-TNKAY music worldwide just signed famous Artiste, Mr Ayoola Johnson, popularly called Ay.com.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Super Eagles face tough qualification match against Benin Republic for AFCON 2022 6 mins ago

    2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Benin Republic will be tough for Eagles
    14 mins ago

    Verbatim: Nigerians, be ready to pay N234 per petrol litre- Kyari
    AFCON 2022: Match schedule 16 mins ago

    2022 AFCON qualifiers: Friday’s scheduled Day 5 matches
    10 hours ago

    Senator Babafemi Ojudu – Mentor Extraordinaire
    11 hours ago

    Police Hospital, Falomo, denies corruption allegation against its vaccination team
    14 hours ago

    Why we demolished Odubu, others’ houses in Benin – Edo Govt
    14 hours ago

    NNPC Records 80.12% Increase in Trading Surplus in December
    Justice: Nigeria Professor, Peter Ogban to spend three months in jail over electoral fraud 16 hours ago

    Why a Nigerian professor will spend three years in prison