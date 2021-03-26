Verbatim: Nigerians, be ready to pay N234 per petrol litre- Kyari

Verbatim: Nigerians, be ready to pay N234 per petrol litre- Kyari

Friday, March 26, 2021 7:55 am


 

Mele Kyari, NNPC GMD

“Our current consumption (evacuation) from our depots is about 60million litres per day. We are selling at N162 a litre. Current market price is N234, actual market price today.
The difference between the two, multiply by 60million, times thirty, will give you per month.
This is a simple calculation you do. If you want exact figures from our book, I do not have it from this moment but it’s between N100billion and N120billion per month.
We are putting the difference in the books of NNPC and we cannot continue to bear.”

– Mele Kyari
Group Managing Director ,
Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation,NNPC
MARCH 25,2021

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Super Eagles face tough qualification match against Benin Republic for AFCON 2022 7 mins ago

    2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Benin Republic will be tough for Eagles
    AFCON 2022: Match schedule 18 mins ago

    2022 AFCON qualifiers: Friday’s scheduled Day 5 matches
    Wizkid and Burma Boy 32 mins ago

    Burna boy, Wizkid Grammys significant for Nigerian music industry – TMW-TNKAY boss
    10 hours ago

    Senator Babafemi Ojudu – Mentor Extraordinaire
    11 hours ago

    Police Hospital, Falomo, denies corruption allegation against its vaccination team
    14 hours ago

    Why we demolished Odubu, others’ houses in Benin – Edo Govt
    14 hours ago

    NNPC Records 80.12% Increase in Trading Surplus in December
    Justice: Nigeria Professor, Peter Ogban to spend three months in jail over electoral fraud 16 hours ago

    Why a Nigerian professor will spend three years in prison