Burna Boy receives heroic welcome in Port Harcourt,plus photos

.Governor says he’s a pride of Rivers state

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt



Thousands of music fans of Burna Boy, the Grammy Award winner, today in Port Harcourt trooped out to give him a heroic welcome him.

At the Government House Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike described Grammy award winning Afrobeat artist, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, as pride of the State.



Governor Wike made this assertion when Burna Boy, his parents and management team paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The governor said the State is proud of Burna Boy for the rare distinction of becoming a winner of the prestigious Grammy award.

“There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought us. I am very happy and I can tell you, whatever you think we can do to promote you, we will continue to do it.”



Governor Wike congratulated Burna Boy for the honour he has done to the people of the state all over the world. He explained that when the news broke that Burna Boy was the winner in the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, the entire State was elated.

“You’ve done us proud and we owe you a duty to show you love.Wherever you are, your people appreciate you. “

The governor urged Burna Boy not to relent in his musical endeavour as the State government will continue to give him all the necessary support he requires.



Earlier, Burna Boy said he was deeply grateful and incredibly humbled to the reception and honour to be conferred on him by the Government of Rivers State.



“I really appreciate being here. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born. It is one thing to win the Grammy and to be applauded everywhere else in the world and another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get. So I appreciate you my Governor for taking your time out to do this.”

Burna Boy, won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Our Correspondent reports that the stage is set for state Government grand reception for the grammy award Winner at the grandiose reception, which is strictly by invitation will hold in an event which is tagged “Burna Boy’s Home Coming” will hold to today Saturday@ EUI Event Center, Sani Abacha Road, GRA Port Harcourt

Some Artistes like Timaya, Duncan Mighty,Omah Lay,NISSI and others will be featuring at the event.

In statement signed by Tonye Briggs-Onyide, Commissioner for Tourism and Culture said: “You have taken the dogged spirit of Rivers State to the global space and has become the first Nigerian to win grammy awards, therefore on behalf of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and entire People of Rivers State,we say thank you for making us proud”.