Fayemi congratulate Senator Ojudu at 60

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has congratulated a former member of the Senate (Ekiti Central Senatorial District), Senator Babafemi Ojudu on his sixtieth birthday.

Senator Ojudu who is Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters turns 60 on Saturday. March 27th.

Dr. Fayemi, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, described Senator Ojudu as an illustrious son of the Land of Honour, a distinguished journalist and activist who deployed his pen as a major weapon in the fight against military tyranny and enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I rejoice with my dear brother, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, on his diamond jubilee celebration.

“It’s been sixty amazing years. We thank God for the blessings He has bestowed on you these past years and we pray He continues to bless and sustain you with good health, wisdom and grace to continue to make meaningful contributions to our dear state and country” the Governor said.

*Yinka Oyebode*

Chief Press Secretary

yoyebode@ekitistate.gov.ng