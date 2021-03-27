How trailer crushed 3 persons on motorcycle to death in Ogun

By Abiodun Lawal

Three persons were on Friday night crushed to death in an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle around Abiola way closer to Iyana mortuary in Abeokuta.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi explained that the motorcycle rider, according to eyewitness, lost control and got crushed in an attempt to overtake the trailer.

The eyewitness said that the rider and his two passengers died on the spot.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the incident happened around 8p.m. on Friday, but the trailer driver did not stop.

Akinbiyi said the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta.

He appealed to motorists to avoid wrongful overtaking, drive carefully and always obey traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)