Kidnapped Ekiti widow released without payment of ransom: Police

Saturday, March 27, 2021 8:50 am


Officers of Nigeria Police Force: Police say Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, the widow of the late Ekiti State Surveyor-General, who was abducted last Saturday has been released with payment of any ransom.

Ariwodola Idowu

ASP Sunday Abutu, the spokesman of the Police Command in the state, confirmed the development to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Friday.

According to him, Mrs Osalusi was released unhurt and without any ransom paid following operations by the police, the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Osalusi, was abducted in her house, located behind Immigration Service, along Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti, on Saturday night, barely a year after her husband’s death.

The police Spokesman, while confirming her release, said that the woman was released on Thursday night and had since been  reunited with her family.

He said the release was secured by the combined efforts of the Police, Amotekun corps , local hunters and a vigilance group, in Ado Ekiti, who trailed the abductors to their hideout.

” I can confirm to you that the abductee, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi has been released by her abductors.

” The police and other security outfits, upon hearing that the woman had been held hostage, started combing the suspected surrounding forests day and night. Our detectives worked 24 hours inside the forests.

“We are happy that we got a fruitful result and the woman has been released unhurt and without any ransom paid, ” Abutu said.

 

