Nigeria secure qualification to AFCON 2021

Saturday, March 27, 2021 8:36 pm


Nigeria’s Super Eagles earn qualification ticket for AFCON 2022

By Victor Okoye

Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Cameroon, ahead of their Match Day 5 fixture, after Sierra Leone’s goalless draw with Lesotho on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles, who played later in the day in Group L, qualified by virtue of the result of the earlier fixture.

Lesotho hosted Sierra Leone in the earlier fixture at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, drawing 0-0.

This meant table-toppers Nigeria with eight points have secured their 2021 AFCON ticket, while Benin Republic with seven points can also ensure qualification.

But this will be if they get a draw against visiting Nigeria.

Sierra Leone, with four points, occupied the third spot on the log.

They will be counting on the Super Eagles to do them the favour of beating the Squirrels in Port Novo.

Nigeria’s victory over Benin Republic will give the Leone Stars a slim hope of qualification heading into their penultimate round fixture.

The Leone Stars host the Squirrels at the National Stadium in Freetown, on Tuesday.

Bottom-placed Lesotho with three points are out of the race and will be playing for pride against the Super Eagles at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, also on Tuesday.

GROUP L
Team P   W   D   L    Pts

1. Nigeria          4    2    2    0    8

2. Benin            4    2    1    1    7

3. Sierra Leone 5    0    4    1    4

4. Lesotho         5    0     3    2    3

