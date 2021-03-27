Nigerian  Football needs a business  Master plan – Minister

Nigerian  Football needs a business  Master plan – Minister

Saturday, March 27, 2021 1:47 pm


 

Mr. Sunday Dare and others

The  Minister of youth and  sports Development, *Chief Sunday Dare*has affirmed that  Nigerian football  needs a business  Master plan in order to compete  favourably  with  others  in the world.
Speaking  on Friday  at Ilaji Hotel Sports Resort , Akanran,  Ibadan at  the  Football  Business Forum, the Minister,  stated “It is not a coincidence that stakeholders  are gathered at the Ilaji Sports Resort  to discuss a critical  issue in Nigeria’s football odyssey. When I visited Ilaji Sports Resort few weeks ago, I  was enthralled  by the magnitude  of investment an individual  has put into sports development  and decided  that the Ministry should hold the event  here due to inherent  lessons to be taken away about private  public partnership. The problems militating against  the development of our football  are legion,  but  should not deter  us from our mission and vision of getting  it right”.
“Despite economic  stagnation  created by the effect of COVID-19,  world football Governing body  FIFA’s  revenue projection remains  at $6.44 billion.
 Coming at a time when European clubs recorded a loss of € 1 billion,  this is astronomical. In spite of Nigeria’s  rich football  culture,  we have not started  tapping this gold mine. While majority  of clubs are government  owned, poor remuneration, lack of structures, absence of  financial  base remain impediments  to growth.  Most so called professional  clubs remain mere appendages  of Government  sustained either for political  patronage,  social mobilization or just mere social service.”, he asserted
Chief Dare  explained that for any policy to make a difference there must be condition precedence.” I want to charge  the managers of Nigerian football, the NFF  to  present  a football development master plan (at all levels-youth, amateur, professional, women football) before the end of 2021 with specific models and timelines, program of action and expected outcomes. This must be done against the backdrop of the mindset that for football to become business and attract the necessary investments there must be a structure  that is at par or strives to be at par with what we see elsewhere. The casual, cavalier approach to our football development by the NFF must change at all levels. In tandem with FG’s plan to deliver a new policy of sports as business, government will demand more coherent and consistent plans, initiatives and programmes from not just the NFF but other Federations. The table talk time is over. It is time to shake the table towards identifying and exiting those who hold or have held the growth and development of our football by the jugular”
He further  added “I believe  you will chart a new pathway for  our football  Development.  Be rest assured that whatever  recommendations from this gathering  of eminent people  would not be swept under the carpet or thrown into the thrash can”
The Minister  commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the re-classification of Sports as Business thereby paving the way for a reviewed National Sports Industry Policy.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Fayemi congratulate Senator Ojudu at 60
    27 mins ago

    FG leveraging FINTECH innovation to address agric, energy challenges -Osinbajo
    US President Joe Biden: US officials says illegal immigration from Africa will not be accepted under his administration 3 hours ago

    Irregular Immigration: U.S. warns Africans
    Governor Abdullahi Sule: budgets N14 billion for new Nasarawa Secretariat 4 hours ago

    Why I want to build new N14bn secretariat in Nasarawa – Gov. Sule
    TRACE: says trailer crushes 3 persons to death in Ogun 4 hours ago

    How trailer crushed 3 persons on motorcycle to death in Ogun
    Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao: says Service Chefs will submit to DHQ under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor. 4 hours ago

    Insecurity: Army, Air Force, Naval Chiefs to submit to CDS Lucky Irabor – CAS
    Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank, alongside other World Food Prize laureates call for United States’ intervention to end global hunger by 2030. 5 hours ago

    Adesina, World Food Prize laureates, call for US intervention to end global hunger
    Officers of Nigeria Police Force: Police say Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, the widow of the late Ekiti State Surveyor-General, who was abducted last Saturday has been released with payment of any ransom. 5 hours ago

    Kidnapped Ekiti widow released without payment of ransom: Police