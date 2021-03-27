Nigerian Govt raises alarm on Africa-bound fake COVID-19 vaccines

Saturday, March 27, 2021 10:05 pm


Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire: raises alert on arrest of suspects behind import of fake COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Nigerian Government has confirmed the arrest of those behind Africa-bound fake COVID-19 vaccines in China.

The confirmation is in a circular signed by the ministry’s Director, Department of Hospital Service , Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

He, therefore, called the attention of chief medical directors and medical directors of federal tertiary health institutions to be cautious.

According to him, the ministry is in receipt of a letter from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) regarding about 3,000 doses of Africa-bound fake COVID-19 vaccines from China.

He, however, stated that “to prevent the importation of fake vaccines, kindly note that the Nigeria Customs Services has designated the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as the only Point of Entry (PoE) for imported COVID-19 vaccines.

“I, therefore, dispel any possibility of COVID-19 vaccines for sale or being administered by any unauthorised institution.’’

Meanwhile, sources in the ministry also confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that “yes, the ministry issued a circular to inform medical directors of federal hospitals on fake Africa-bound COVID-19 vaccines.

“The circular was just to let them know that fake COVID-19 vaccines were on the way to some African countries but not in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is not even taking vaccines from China, so there is no way they can get here (Nigeria) because it is only the Federal Government that is authorised to import COVID-19 vaccines for now.

