69th birthday: APC Governors pour encomiums on Tinubu

Sunday, March 28, 2021 3:46 pm


The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has acknowledged and commended what it described as the untiring and selfless leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Forum said this in a statement signed by its chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu to congratulate Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Bagudu, in the statement issued Sunday said: “We acknowledge your contributions to the emergence and growth of our party, APC. Emerging from opposition to a governing party through hard and very difficult negotiations, which has bestowed upon us the responsibility of managing the affairs our dear country,is a historic achievement that past political leaders of Nigeria were unable to achieve.”

The Forum noted that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, in partnership with many other leaders of the party, including Tinubu, the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of an enduring progressive governance.

The Forum added: “As our national leader, you certainly represent one of the inspirations for our successes.”
The Forum noted that it would always continue to look up to Tinubu for inspiring guidance.

