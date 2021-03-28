Buhari to join 39 world leaders in Biden’s World Leaders Climate Summit

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will join 39 other leaders across the globe at a climate summit to be hosted by United States President Joe Biden between April 22 and 23.

The summit billed to hold virtually, would be streamed live for public viewing across the globe, according to a statement by the White House on Friday.

According to the statement, the summit was in fulfillment of announcement by President Biden on January 27 to convene a world leaders’ summit to galvanise efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

That is also purposed to underscore the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action as well as a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) holding in November in Glasgow.

“In recent years, scientists have underscored the need to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to stave off the worst impacts of climate change. A key goal of both the Leaders Summit and COP26 will be to catalyse efforts that keep that 1.5-degree goal within reach.

“The summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create good paying jobs, advance innovative technologies, and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts.

“By the time of the summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.”

“The U.S. president urged world leaders to equally use the summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries would contribute to a stronger climate ambition.

“The statement said the summit would reconvene the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and global GDP.

The White House statement added, “The president also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy. A small number of business and civil society leaders will also participate in the summit.”

The key themes of the summit as listed in the statement include: galvanising efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a limit to warming of 1.5 degree Celsius within reach; and mobilising public and private sector finance to drive the net-zero transition and to help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts.

“The economic benefits of climate action, with a strong emphasis on job creation, and the importance of ensuring all communities and workers benefit from the transition to a new clean energy economy,” would also be a major theme at the summit, the statement said.

The Summit would also discuss other topics like spurring transformational technologies that can help reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, while also creating enormous new economic opportunities and building the industries of the future; showcasing sub-national and non-state actors that are committed to green recovery and an equitable vision for limiting warming to 1.5 degree Celsius, and are working closely with national governments to advance ambition and resilience.

Other points of discussions are opportunities to strengthen capacity to protect lives and livelihoods from the impacts of climate change, address the global security challenges posed by climate change and the impact on readiness, and address the role of nature-based solutions in achieving net zero by 2050 goals.