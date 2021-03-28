Photos: Governor Wike, wife, attend grand show in Burna Boy’s honour

Photos: Governor Wike, wife, attend grand show in Burna Boy’s honour

Sunday, March 28, 2021 9:01 am


Burna Boy, Wike and wife

Governor Nyesom Wike and Wife,Justice Suzette attend the grand show packaged by the Rivers State Government for the Grammy Award winner,Burna Boy in Port Harcourt

