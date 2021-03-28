Police: How we used arrested suspect to recue King Ikuru from kidnappers’ den

I thank God I am alive, HRM King Aaron Miller Ikuru

Rivers Commoner of Police visits freed monarch in his Palace.

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said that it has arrested one suspect, one Wariboko Basoene in connection with the kidnap of HRM, King (Dr) Aaron Miller Ikuru, the Okama of Ikuru in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State who was released last night.

The Command, in a statement signed by SP Nnamdi Omoni said the suspect was used to release the kidnapped monarch.

Omoni said, “The Monarch was released last night at a forest in Abissa, Akuku Toru Local Government Area, where he had been held in captivity for a month now.

“His release was as a result of a robust synergy with the Navy, where through collaborative efforts, both Agencies from inception, worked relentlessly and with the aid of technical assistance, among other measures led to his release.

“Recall that the Monarch was abducted on 21/2/2021 from his home town Ikuru and taken to an unknown destination. However, the Police in the wake of the incident, deployed strategically and mounted unassailable pressure on the Kidnappers.

“In one of such pressures, the King’s clothes and hat were recovered at a creek, while one Wariboko Basoene was arrested. In the course of Investigation, the suspect who made useful confessions to the Police finally led the operatives to a forest in Abissa, where the Monarch was eventually rescued, unhurt.

“Narrating his ordeal in the hands of his abductors, the Royal father who was in an expansive mood, candidly expressed gratitude to God Almighty for his release, using the instrumentality of the Police and others who contributed directly or indirectly to his release.

CP Eboka Friday has also led his officers to the residence of the monarch.

The Police Commissioner thanked God for the release of King Ikuru and commended his men for the feat.

He noted that on assumption of duty, he was confronted with the dastardly incident, but he put in place adequate machinery to ensure the safe and unconditional release of the King and his kinsman,(the Lecturer) kidnapped simultaneously.

Police noted in its statement that last week the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, summoned the CP to their Secretariat and charged him to redouble efforts and ensure that their Colleague was released in record time.

“Interestingly, less than three days after the Charge, the Monarch was released to the Glory of God, to reunite with his council members and his family and friends,” Omoni said.

He further reiterated the commitment of Rivers Police Command to ensure that the State is safe and secure with the strong pledge to tackle all manner of criminal elements headlong, while soliciting for the full cooperation and support of all and sundry in information sharing, as a panacea for crime fighting.