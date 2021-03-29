Foundation to organise talent hunt for youths in Abeokuta

By Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

A non-governmental organisation, the Toyin Amuzu Foundation says it is set to hold a talent hunt for youths in Abeokuta South area of Ogun state to encourage and support their development.

Chairman and Founder of the Foundation, Chief Toyin Amuzu who disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, said three winners would emerge in stand-up-comedy, music and dance to win trophies and cash prizes.

Chief Amuzu explained that the idea was to positively engage the youth to move away from social vices and support them, since the age category is full of energy.

He said the talent hunt programme tagged, “Toyin Amuzu Best of Abeokuta South” to be handled by DSV Media is coming up on Easter Monday, 5th of April, this year.

Chief Amuzu advised the youths to imbibe the great lessons of Easter which include sacrifice, faith, resurrection and not giving up among others.

He advised that the youth should never give up on Nigeria, but continue to strive to improve themselves, saying Nigeria will get better when we work to better ourselves and stay positive.