Just In: Buhari jets out of Nigeria for medical check-up in London

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday morning left Nigeria for London, United Kingdom for what the presidency described as a routine medical checkup on Tuesday morning.

The President, according to a statement by Femi Adesina his Special Adviser to the President(Media and Publicity) will meet with security chiefs after which he will leave for London.

Adesina added that the President will return to the country during the second week of April, 2021.