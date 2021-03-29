Police arrest woman for killing, dumping baby inside river

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 35-year-old, woman, Sukurat Olajoke has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for killing her one month old baby, and dumping the corpse in Ogun river.

The suspect was said to have been arrested, when policemen attached to Enugada divisional headquarters Lafenwa Abeokuta who were on routine patrol with the DPO SP Baba Hamzat saw the woman throwing something suspicious into the river. She was promptly apprehended for questioning.

It was on interrogation that the suspect, who lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo Ora in Oyo state, confessed that what she threw into the river was the corpse of her one month old baby, who she killed out of frustration.

She confessed further that, the person who impregnated her rejected her and the baby, and since she has no means of taking care of the child, she decided to kill and throw her into the river.

Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men, before being pregnant for one man simply identified as Hakeem who refused to accept the paternity of the child.

The DPO later engaged the service of local divers, who helped in recovering the corpse which was subsequently deposited at the General Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.