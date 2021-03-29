Resident doctors threaten indefinite strike from April 1 if…

Resident doctors threaten indefinite strike from April 1 if…

Monday, March 29, 2021 8:47 am


Resident doctors

Resident doctors

 

By Ummul Idris

Citing failure of Federal Government to meet its demands, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared that its members will embark on an indefinite strike beginning from April 1.

NARD gave the strike notice in a communiqué issued on Sunday in Abuja at the end of its extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting.

The communique was signed by Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, NARD President, Dr Jerry Isogun, Secretary-General and Dr Dotun Osikoya, Publicity and Social Secretary.

The communiqué said that the NEC had agreed that it would proceed on a total and indefinite strike on April 1,  2021, by 8 a.m.

This, according to NARD, is if immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers, including March salaries, were not paid before the end of business on March 31, 2021.

NARD demanded upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance.

The association called for the abolishment of exorbitant bench fees being paid by members on outside postings in all training institutions across the country.

NARD said that payment of salary shortfalls of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to members in all Federal Institutions including state-owned institutions as earlier agreed with NARD must be paid.

According to the association,  there must be payment of death in service insurance for all health workers who died as a result of COVID-19 infection and other infectious diseases.

It said there should be a universal domestication and implementation of the 2017 MRTA by all federal and state-owned training institutions.

This, according to the association, is to ensure proper funding of residency training in the country as stipulated by the Act.

NARD called for the commencement of employment into all government-owned hospitals to improve service delivery to Nigerians and enhance residency training to curb brain drain in the health sector.

The association also sought for the review of the Act regulating postgraduate medical training in Nigeria in line with international best practices.

NARD demanded the sack of the Registrar of MDCN for failure to demonstrate competence in the handling of the central placement of house officers.

The communiqué added that it would give room for the smooth implementation of the central placement of house officers without delays.

NARD reiterated the commitment of NARD to the smooth running of all tertiary institutions in the country and the provision of specialist healthcare to Nigerians.

NARD, however, urged the Federal Government to urgently meet the above demands in order to avert this avoidable industrial action

 

 

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Panama ship freed after blocking Suez Canal for days
    Burna Boy was handed with the "Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State, DSSRS,”Certificate by the wife of Governor, Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike. 48 mins ago

    Honour bestowed on me by Rivers State Government, humbling, remains my best-  Burna Boy
    Dr Cyprian Ngon, a medical doctor with National hospital Abuja taking the COVID-19 Vaccine 51 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos leads as Nigeria vaccinates over 500,000 people
    1 hour ago

    483 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast, says UN agency
    Burna Boy, his parents, Wike and other officials of Rivers State Government during the award ceremony 1 hour ago

    Burna Boy: Wike the best governor I’ve ever experienced
    Governor Abiodun inspecting road projects in Abeokuta 2 hours ago

    Ogun: Gov. Abiodun promises to complete road projects abandoned by Amosun
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State: SERAP calls for his probe over COVID-19 funds 2 hours ago

    SERAP to Buhari: Directs EFCC, ICPC to probe Yahaya Bello
    2 hours ago

    Foundation to organise talent hunt for youths in Abeokuta