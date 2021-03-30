2023: Yahaya Bello hosts former Super Eagles’ coach, players

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello is not leaving any stone unturned in his dream of becoming Nigeria’s President.

Presenting himself as a ‘unifier’ and face of ‘power shift to the youth,’ the Governor is playing host to former members of the nation’s football team, the Super Eagles.

Led by former coach Joe Bonfere, the team arrived Lokoja on Monday evening.

Their mission is to play a novelty match with members of the Kogi State Executive Council.

Bello will also host the team to a state dinner and award in recognition of their dedication to the country during their years.

Bonfere is in the State alongside the 1994 and 1996 former Super Eagles players.

While receiving them, Bello in an address noted that the invitation came at such a time to serve as a reminder to Nigerians how united we were noting that “these legends during the peak of their days represented the nation passionately and helped unite the people.

The Governor said that Nigeria’s great history would be incomplete without mentioning and honoring the sacrifices of the former coach and former Super Eagles who made the “good old days” of oneness and mutual understanding possible.

He recalled that many of them were selected from several street football platforms without consideration of their ethnic or religion and rose to stardom adding that their diversification notwithstanding, they stood together on the pitch as brothers and brought glory to the nation.

The Governor noted that currently in the country, young people have shown determination to ensure a power shift in leadership in the soonest future hence they were now organizing themselves to achieve this herculean but realistic task

While he thanked the elders for the leadership they had provided over the years, Governor Bello noted that these young persons have been nurtured enough and were now ready to ensure that Nigeria becomes a great Nation yet again in their lifetime.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Former Goal Keeper, Mr. Peter Rufai thanked the State Government for the great honor bestowed on them in recognition of their exploits in time past, noting that their meeting was a great reunion.