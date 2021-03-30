Abuja/Lokoja highway gridlock: Ex- Rep asks Fashola to call contractors to order

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A former member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Sunday Karimi has called on the Minister of works, Babatunde Raji Fasola, to call contractors handing the repairs of Gwagalada- Lokoja road to order.

Karimi said this while noting that commuters traveling on that road have been facing hardship in the last 3 months.

He lamented that a journey that normally takes two hours can now now last for 14 hours because of negligence on the part of the contractors and lack of effective supervision on the part of the ministry.

Karimi identified Gwagwalada and Lokoja ends as the major problem areas on the road.

He pointed out that some of the repairs causing traffic jams should have been handled swiftly and mostly at night, but expressed worries that the contractors are pretending to be working while being lazy.

Karimi maintained that some lives have been lost due to avoidable accidents and called on the Minister to as a matter of urgency intervene in the matter.

The former lawmaker appealed that during the forthcoming festive period, the Minister needs to move swiftly to avoid the ugly experiences of the last few months.