Abuja/Lokoja highway gridlock: Ex- Rep asks Fashola to call contractors to order

Abuja/Lokoja highway gridlock: Ex- Rep asks Fashola to call contractors to order

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 9:47 am


Sunday Karimi; asks Ministry of Works to complete the Lokoja-Abuja Highway

Sunday Karimi; asks Ministry of Works to complete the Lokoja-Abuja Highway

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A former member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Sunday Karimi has called on the Minister of works, Babatunde Raji Fasola, to call contractors handing the repairs of Gwagalada- Lokoja road to order.

Karimi said this while noting that commuters traveling on that road have been facing hardship in the last 3 months.

He lamented that a journey that normally takes two hours can now now last for 14 hours because of negligence on the part of the contractors and lack of effective supervision on the part of the ministry.

Karimi identified Gwagwalada and Lokoja ends as the major problem areas on the road.

He pointed out that some of the repairs causing traffic jams should have been handled swiftly and mostly at night, but expressed worries that the contractors are pretending to be working while being lazy.

Karimi maintained that some lives have been lost due to avoidable accidents and called on the Minister to as a matter of urgency intervene in the matter.

The former lawmaker appealed that during the forthcoming festive period, the Minister needs to move swiftly to avoid the ugly experiences of the last few months.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    Ecobank Wins Starsight Sustainability Award 2020
    AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca: Kogi accepts COVID-19 Vaccine 3 hours ago

    At last, Kogi accepts Covid-19 vaccine
    Governor Yahaya Bello with Rochas Okorocha, former Eagles' Coach in Abuja 3 hours ago

    2023: Yahaya Bello hosts former Super Eagles’ coach, players
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: wins at the tribunal 3 hours ago

    Obaseki: Why 4 parties filed petitions against my reelection
    3 hours ago

    Why it is dangerous to hold a book in Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    As Governor Abiodun inspects signature projects
    Gov. Wike: defends appointment of new Chief Judge for Rivers 12 hours ago

    Rivers Chief Judge controversy: I can’t be intimidated, says Wike
    13 hours ago

    Police arrest woman for killing, dumping baby inside river