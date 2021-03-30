Wike sacks commissioner for environment

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 6:36 pm


Igbiks Tamuno: sacked as,Rivers Commissioner for Environment

By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sacked the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno.

The sack of Igbiks Tamuno was announced in a statement released by Kelvin Ebiri, media aide to Governor Wike on Tuesday.

The statement simply reads,  “The Governor directed the sacked Commissioner to submit all Government Documents and Property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment.”

No reason was given for the sack of the Commissioner.

However, our Correspondent reports that the State Government has been facing a lot criticisms over what is regarded its lackadaisical attitude to the problem of environmental pollution in the State.

Medical experts have continuously raised alarm about the issue of black soot that has pervaded the atmosphere in most parts of the state, warning it could aggravate cancer among the people.

The sacked Commissioner was to brief the Press “Soot and Air Quality in Rivers State” before his sack was announced.

