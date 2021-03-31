2020 governorship poll: PDP excited by Obaseki’s victory at tribunal

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 8:58 am


By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it is happy with the dismissal all four petitions challenging the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, 2020 polls by the Edo 2020 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The PDP said this while congratulating Obaseki, at the state election petition tribunal.

The party in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its state publicity secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, described the judgment as a testament to the rule of law, justice and equity.

It added that the judgment reinforces the believe that the country’s judiciary has seriously matured and cannot be manipulated.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is pleased with the verdict of the Edo 2020 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed all four petitions challenging the victory His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, 2020 polls.

“We congratulate H.E. Governor Obaseki for this latest victory.

“The judgment is a testament to the rule of law, justice and equity. It reinforces the believe that our judiciary has seriously matured and cannot be manipulated to satisfy the whims and caprices of political jobbers.

“Edo PDP thanks the good people of Edo state for their continued support as well as H.E. Governor Godwin Obaseki, for his steadfastness and commitment to resetting Edo.

“It is clear that the APC booby trap of unwarranted, unnecessary, mindless and malicious court cases are collapsing and experiencing the domino effect. We therefore use this opportunity to ask those with conscience left within the contraption called APC to use this holy week to seek penance and then join Governor Obaseki and PDP in the development of Edo state,” the statement said.

