Botched protest: Group alleges abduction of 6 youth leaders in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition, RESYLC, the organizer of last Tuesday’s botched protest against Julius Berger Plc in Port Harcourt has called for the release of James Tobin, its Secretary, and some of its members arrested by security operatives.

Legborsi Yamaabana, the Leader of the group claimed that its members were arrested as it was mobilizing towards Rumuola, the venue of the protest in Port Harcourt by some armed men in Toyota Camry.

He claimed that the unidentified men abducted James Tobin and other members of Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition.

The group said despite the arrest of its Secretary and other members, it will mobilse other youth groups, including student Unions among others for the protest against Julius Berger Nigeria Plc which it said has been rescheduled to a new date.

The group said it will involve the other youth groups to re-strategize on the next line of action.

“We wonder why the governor and government of Rivers State have decided to defend Julius Berger against Rivers State Youth Leaders at all cost. The company has been executing multi billion naira projects but has no tangible social responsibility and observance of local content law. Why must Governor Wike vow that he defend the company against his own People?”

“Finally, we condemn these brazen acts of Julius Berger and her institutional collaborator, the Rivers State Government for attempting to suppress our fundamental rights to expression and peaceful assembly.

“We call on the international community, especially the German Embassy and the European Union, Amnesty International and all men of goodwill and lovers of justice to stand with Rivers State Youth Leaders at this trying time”.