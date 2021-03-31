Calm returns to warring Edo communities after loss of 3 lives

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Calm is gradually returning to Uhonmora and Sabongida communities, in Owan west local government area of Edo state, following three days of communal clash in which three persons lost their lives.

The communal dispute which began last Sunday, bothered on a piece of land situated between the two communities, and had paralyzed commercial and economic activities in the entire area.

Trouble was said to have started when some persons from Uhonmora who went to measure a piece of land between the boundary of the two communities, were attacked in the process, by some persons from the other community.

Some persons sustained injuries and some vehicles were also damaged during the attack, a situation that resulted in a reprisal attack by youths from Uhonmora, on the other community the following day.

Three persons were confirmed dead in the communal clash, as at Tuesday night.

As a result of the impasse, youths of both communities blocked the busy Ifon-Iruekpen federal road, thus preventing motorists from going through the communities.

Concerned about the ugly development, the member representing Owan federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who hailed from the area, called for the warring communities to embrace peace.

Ihonvbere in a statement, said, “I am unhappy over this ugly incident that has created unrest, tension and closure of business activities in Owan west.

“This is coming at a time when we should be joining hands to mobilise resources to empower our women and youths.

“It is so sad to see persons of the same family turn on one another. It is also a reflection of intolerance, unemployment and lack of investment in Owan west.”

The federal lawmaker sympathized with the families of the victims, including those injured in the fracas.

He also called on traditional, religious, community and political leaders to urgently wade into the matter with a view to restoring lasting peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs, said that “the situation in the area as at today, is a lot calmer than it was on Tuesday.”

Kontongs added that a team of the police mobile force has been drafted to the area to join force with the ones on ground to restore peace.