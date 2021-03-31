Five arms bearing illegal immigrants nabbed on Lokoja – Abuja road

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 8:06 am


Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, Customs boss: Customs arrest foreigners with arms in Kogi

Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, Customs boss

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Nigeria Customs Service says it has arrested five illegal immigrants with weapons and made seizures worth millions  in the North Central Zone of the country..

The Coordinator of the Joint Border Patrol Team, North Central Zone, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, stated this while briefing newsmen on the recent seizures made by his team in Ilorin, Kwara State capital

Comptroller Peter explained that the illegal immigrants were arrested along Lokoja-Abuja Federal Highway by the operatives of the Joint Border Patrol Team, North Central Zone.

He noted that the team also made 43 seizures with duty paid value of N61 million.

He said the seizures include a convoy of 13 pick-up vans used in smuggling 1040 of banned foreign rice, with duty paid value of N19m, 23 smuggled vehicles, jerry cans of petrol, kerosene and groundnut oil.

He maintained that the essence of the activities of the team is not meant to witch hunt anybody but to protect the economy for the benefit of Nigerians.

