Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest, 3 others in Kaduna

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 9:12 pm


FILE: Kidnappers

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A Catholic Priest Rev. Fr Anthony Dawah has been abducted in a village in Kaduna. This is coming barely three days after gunmen abducted eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG from a bus in the State.

It was gathered that the Priest was abducted along with the wife and child of a catechist and a domestic staff of the church.

Vanguard reports that the abduction took place at Dogon Kurmi in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Although the authorities were yet to react, the Communication Director of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Stephen Onyena, has confirmed the abduction.

The state police command through the PPRO, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said they were not aware of the abduction but promised to revert when they have the details.

