Gunmen raid Benue community, kill Catholic Priest, others

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 8:14 am


Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban who was among four persons killedl in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban was among four persons killed in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

He was shot in the church premises by yet to be identified gunmen.

It was gathered that Fr. Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Augustine Aye Twar parish in Katsina Ala LGA was killed by bandits who raided the community and set many houses on fire.

The Council Chairman of Kastina-Ala, Joseph Atera, told Daily Trust, by telephone that the bandits, who attacked the priest at the church premises, also killed three others.

But Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed only the killing of the priest.

“Attack on St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village, Agu centre in Kastina-Ala LGA by bandits is confirmed. Rev. Fr. Nguban Fanen lost his life during the attack.

“The corpse has been deposited at General Hospital, Kastsina-Ala while a joint operation of Police and other security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums,” Anene said.

It would be recalled that gunmen have been on the rampage in the North Central Nigerian state for some time now. Less than two weeks ago, Governor of the State, Dr. Samuel Ortom cheated death by the whiskers in a gun attack in his farm.

A Fulani group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Before the attack on Ortom, Dr. Terkura Suswan, senior brother to immediate past Governor of the State Gabriel Seswan was killed by gunmen in his country home.

