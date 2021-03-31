Heavy gunfire heard near Niger’s presidential palace

Heavy gunfire was heard in the area of the presidential palace in Niger’s capital around 3:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Wednesday.

The sound from the gunshot lasted for about 30 minutes, according to residents.

Other shots were also heard early in the morning in the area of Niamey International Airport, where Niger’s military base was located.

The gunfire prompts fears of a coup attempt and further instability just two days before President-elect Mohamed Bazoum is due to be sworn into office, Al-Jazeera reports.

The presidential guard has blocked all access routes to the palace at strategic points. (Xinhua/NAN)