Why UNIBEN suspended Students’ union leaders

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 8:38 am


By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Executives of the Students’ Union of University of Benin (UNIBEN) have been suspended by the institution’s Senate, over alleged insubordination.

The University in a statement on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, said the action was taken at the meeting of the Senate, to forestall breakdown of law and order in the University.

It accused the students’ union leaders of allegedly planning to protest against the adjusted academic calendar.

According to the statement: “The Students’ Union executive of the University of Benin has been suspended and a caretaker committee is to be put in place.

“The institution’s Senate took the action to forestall a breakdown of law and order, following the planned instigated protest by the Students’ Union body, in reaction to the shift in the school’s academic calendar.

“The union had persistently engaged in subversive activities, including incitement of other students to disobey lawful instructions by the school authorities.

“This is in spite of concerted efforts by the management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami, to provide their basic needs of water and electricity, as well as enhanced infrastructure for learning.”

Consequent upon this, the management of the University has ordered the affected students to hand over their identity cards to the institution’s chief security officer and leave their privileged accommodations before 6:00 pm on Tuesday.

“Consequently, the account of the Union has been suspended and their secretariat sealed.

“All members of the erstwhile students’ Union executives are to hand over their students’ union identity cards to the chief security officer of the University immediately.

“They are also to vacate the privileged hostel accommodations accorded them latest 6:00 pm today, Tuesday, 30th March, 2021.

“The Senate praised the majority of the students who have resisted attempts by the students’ union executives to drag them into unwarranted agitations.

“The Senate wishes the students the best in their ongoing examinations and a restful break from the 1st of April, 2021, until their return to campus for the second semester on 18th April, 2021,” the statement added.

 

 

 

