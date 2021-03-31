Yahaya Bello scores as Kogi novelty match ends in draw

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Spectators at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja on Tuesday had a fun filled moment when members of Kogi State Executive Council had a novelty match with a star studded former Super Eagles team 94/96 set.

The match ended in a draw.

Governor Yahaya Bello was the only one on the score sheet for his team, while Julius Aghahowa kicked in the only goal for the visiting all-star former national team.

Austin Okocha, Peter Rufai, Kanu Nwankwo, Tarribo West, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju were among the ex- internationals featured in the highly entertaining encounter.

Former head coach of the national team, Joe Bonfere Joe was also on ground.

Inside Story reports that Governor Bello in his address after the match noted that such sporting activity was significant as it serves as a reminder to Nigerians on how they were as a nation during the glory days of the legends

He affirmed that their passion and dedication to the nation aside from bringing glory to nation went a long way to integrate the various sections of the country who despite their ethnic differences united together for the greatest good of the country

The Governor stated that as against some elderly ones who were preaching the gospel of disintegration and regional separations, the youth of the nation have jointly affirmed that united they stood against every form of division based on ethnicity.

Governor Bello re- affirmed that the youths have now realized that their destinies were in their hands and as such have jointly resolved to take power from the elderly ones who by now have nurtured the younger ones to leadership competence