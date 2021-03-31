Yahaya Bello scores as Kogi novelty match ends in draw

Yahaya Bello scores as Kogi novelty match ends in draw

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 8:25 am


Governor Yahaya Bello tackles one of the players during the novelty match

Governor Yahaya Bello tackles one of the players, Taribo West, during the novelty match

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Spectators at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja on Tuesday had a fun filled moment when members of Kogi State Executive Council had a novelty match with a star studded former Super Eagles team 94/96 set.

The match ended in a draw.

Governor Yahaya Bello was the only one on the score sheet for his team, while Julius Aghahowa kicked in the only goal for the visiting all-star former national team.

Austin Okocha, Peter Rufai, Kanu Nwankwo, Tarribo West, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju were among the ex- internationals featured in the highly entertaining encounter.

Former head coach of the national team, Joe Bonfere Joe was also on ground.

Inside Story reports that Governor Bello in his address after the match noted that such sporting activity was significant as it serves as a reminder to Nigerians on how they were as a nation during the glory days of the legends

He affirmed that their passion and dedication to the nation aside from bringing glory to nation went a long way to integrate the various sections of the country who despite their ethnic differences united together for the greatest good of the country

The Governor stated that as against some elderly ones who were preaching the gospel of disintegration and regional separations, the youth of the nation have jointly affirmed that united they stood against every form of division based on ethnicity.

Governor Bello re- affirmed that the youths have now realized that their destinies were in their hands and as such have jointly resolved to take power from the elderly ones who by now have nurtured the younger ones to leadership competence

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban who was among four persons killedl in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State 2 hours ago

    Killers of Benue Catholic priest will be arrested – Ortom
    Outgoing Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou: Gunfire heard near his Palace 2 hours ago

    Heavy gunfire heard near Niger’s presidential palace
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: celebrates victory in certificate forgery suit at Tribunal 4 hours ago

    2020 governorship poll: PDP excited by Obaseki’s victory at tribunal
    Uniben: suspended students' union leaders 4 hours ago

    Why UNIBEN suspended Students’ union leaders
    Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban who was among four persons killedl in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State 5 hours ago

    Gunmen raid Benue community, kill Catholic Priest, others
    Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, Customs boss: Customs arrest foreigners with arms in Kogi 5 hours ago

    Five arms bearing illegal immigrants nabbed on Lokoja – Abuja road
    Lawan 5 hours ago

    Lawan: Third term for Buhari impossible
    5 hours ago

    Kogi extends maturity date of bonds by 3 years