Corruption: Former Kogi commissioner to spend 19 years in prison

Corruption: Former Kogi commissioner to spend 19 years in prison

Thursday, April 1, 2021 7:34 am


court

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Justice J.J Mejedi of Kogi State High Court sitting in Okene has sentenced a former Commissioner for Agriculture in the State, Mr. Zacheius Atteh to 19 years imprisonment for abuse of office.

A statement from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, which was signed by its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed that the commission secured the verdict at the Kogi State High Court sitting in Okene, Kogi State after Atte was convicted on corruption charges.

The statement read, “The convict, who is to serve a total of 19 years jail term, was sentenced to five years imprisonment each on counts one and three without an option of fine, for collecting the sum of N11,937,000 and N8,873,766 respectively, being money meant for the raising and distribution of Oil Palm Sprouted Nuts Seedlings to cocoa farmers in Kogi State but did not raise nor distribute same.

“This is an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 (ICPC Act). He was also sentenced on count two to five years imprisonment without an option of fine for receiving the sum of N350,000, being amount earmarked to defray the transportation costs of the farmers during the cocoa seedlings distribution exercise but failed to do so. This is also an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the ICPC Act.”

The commission added that the former commissioner was also sentenced by the trial judge, Justice J.J Majebi, to one-year imprisonment each on counts eight to 11 for spending from the sum of N2,849,953, being amount earmarked for the purchase of office equipment, adding that the offence was contrary to and punishable under section 22(5) of the ICPC Act.

Justice J.J. Majebi in his ruling stated that the legal team of ICPC , comprising the late Suberu Enebere, Okey Iwuagu, and Peace Arocha had proved their case beyond reasonable doubts, and therefore sentenced the defendant to 19 years to be spent in the correctional center

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    TRACE Boss, Seni Ogunyemi 1 hour ago

    Easter celebration: TRACE deploys 650 operatives, patrol vehicles, tow trucks
    Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor: begins vacation, hands over to Deputy 2 hours ago

    Vacation: Akeredolu asks Aiyedatiwa to take charge in Ondo
    NAF Alpha Jet: A Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Alpha-Jet: NAF says one of its jets lost contact with radar in Borno, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops in Borno 2 hours ago

    NAF confirms jet on anti-insurgency mission in Borno is missing
    #EndSaRS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos; US says no evidence of massacre of protesters at the venue 10 hours ago

    #EndSARS: US says no evidence of massacre of protesters at Lekki
    Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo: escapes attack by gunmen, three police orderlies killed 11 hours ago

    Lucky escape for Soludo as gunmen killed 3 police orderlies in Anambra
    Governor Dapo Abiodun (centre) and members of African Development Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development (AFDB/IFAD) Special Agricultural-Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme, the coordinators in Abeokuta on Wednesday 11 hours ago

    Ogun most suitable for Special Agricultural -Processing Zone Programme – AFDB, IFAD
    Magnus Abe and Rotimi Amaechi: at war over the zoning of APC Rivers 2023 gubernatorial ticket 11 hours ago

    Rivers 2023: Abe counters Amaechi over zoning of APC governorship ticket
    12 hours ago

    Botched protest: Group alleges abduction of 6 youth leaders in Rivers