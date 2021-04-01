Easter celebration: TRACE deploys 650 operatives, patrol vehicles, tow trucks

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, has commenced operation “STAY SAFE, DRIVE RESPONSIBLY AND BE PROTECTED” on the state traffic corridor with the deployment of 650 Operatives, 35 Patrol Vehicles and 20 Hired Medium and High Capacity Tow Trucks with standby Heavy Duty Crane through Private Sector Providers (PSP).

TRACE Commander/Chief Executive, Cdr. ‘Seni Ogunyemi, said in a statement that the operation which commenced on Monday, 29th March, 2021, would terminate on Monday, 12th April, 2021.

According to him, the Special Operation, being conducted is in synergy with other security agencies, would also involve the general public, particularly the motoring public, through the TRACE Traffic Whistle Blower Initiative, TRACE Emergency Traffic Service (TETS), as well as, TRACE Community Based Traffic Management Scheme, Volunteer TRACE Mayors and approved trained Local Government Traffic Mayors, under the auspices of TRACE Corps, in order to ensure strict compliance to the procedural guidelines of the special operation schedule.

The release further noted that this year’s Easter Celebration is unique in a way, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has further challenged all as road users on the need to stay safe by driving responsibly during this period in order to be protected.

The statement also urge TRACE Corps operatives to be civil, humane and exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties, while imploring road users to employ and ensure that all Covid- 19 protocols and guidelines are observed and respected because any vehicle contravened for any traffic infraction(s) during the celebration and/or not upholding COVID 19 protocols and guidelines would not be released until Monday, 12th April, 2021.

He added that in case of any emergency situation, the motoring public can call these lines: 112 (Toll free): 0703 411 0281 (Text only): 0803 491 9165 and 0810 179 2333.