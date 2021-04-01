Easter celebration: TRACE deploys 650 operatives, patrol vehicles, tow trucks

Easter celebration: TRACE deploys 650 operatives, patrol vehicles, tow trucks

Thursday, April 1, 2021 9:24 am


TRACE Boss, Seni Ogunyemi

TRACE Boss, Seni Ogunyemi

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, has commenced operation “STAY SAFE, DRIVE RESPONSIBLY AND BE PROTECTED” on the state traffic corridor with the deployment of 650 Operatives, 35 Patrol  Vehicles and 20 Hired Medium and High Capacity Tow Trucks with standby Heavy Duty Crane through Private Sector Providers (PSP).

TRACE Commander/Chief Executive, Cdr. ‘Seni Ogunyemi, said in a statement that the operation which commenced on Monday, 29th March, 2021, would terminate on Monday, 12th April, 2021.

According to him, the Special Operation, being conducted is in synergy with other security agencies, would also involve the general public, particularly the motoring public, through the TRACE Traffic Whistle Blower Initiative, TRACE Emergency Traffic Service (TETS), as well as, TRACE Community Based Traffic Management Scheme, Volunteer TRACE Mayors and approved trained Local Government Traffic Mayors, under the auspices of TRACE Corps, in order to ensure strict compliance to the procedural guidelines of the special operation schedule.

The release further noted that this year’s Easter Celebration is unique in a way, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has further challenged all as road users on the need to stay safe by driving responsibly during this period in order to be protected.

The statement also urge TRACE Corps operatives to be civil, humane and exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties, while imploring road users to employ and ensure that all Covid- 19 protocols and guidelines are observed and respected because any vehicle contravened for any traffic infraction(s) during the celebration and/or not upholding COVID 19 protocols and guidelines would not be released until Monday, 12th April, 2021.

He added that in case of any emergency situation, the motoring public can call these lines: 112 (Toll free): 0703 411 0281 (Text only): 0803 491 9165 and 0810 179 2333.

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor: begins vacation, hands over to Deputy 2 hours ago

    Vacation: Akeredolu asks Aiyedatiwa to take charge in Ondo
    NAF Alpha Jet: A Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Alpha-Jet: NAF says one of its jets lost contact with radar in Borno, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops in Borno 2 hours ago

    NAF confirms jet on anti-insurgency mission in Borno is missing
    3 hours ago

    Corruption: Former Kogi commissioner to spend 19 years in prison
    #EndSaRS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos; US says no evidence of massacre of protesters at the venue 10 hours ago

    #EndSARS: US says no evidence of massacre of protesters at Lekki
    Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo: escapes attack by gunmen, three police orderlies killed 11 hours ago

    Lucky escape for Soludo as gunmen killed 3 police orderlies in Anambra
    Governor Dapo Abiodun (centre) and members of African Development Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development (AFDB/IFAD) Special Agricultural-Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme, the coordinators in Abeokuta on Wednesday 11 hours ago

    Ogun most suitable for Special Agricultural -Processing Zone Programme – AFDB, IFAD
    Magnus Abe and Rotimi Amaechi: at war over the zoning of APC Rivers 2023 gubernatorial ticket 11 hours ago

    Rivers 2023: Abe counters Amaechi over zoning of APC governorship ticket
    12 hours ago

    Botched protest: Group alleges abduction of 6 youth leaders in Rivers