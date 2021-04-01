How Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD student was shot dead in the US

How Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD student was shot dead in the US

Thursday, April 1, 2021 3:20 pm


Najeebat Sule

 By Nehru Odeh

Though it is nearly three weeks after 24 year-old Nigerian beauty queen and doctoral student, Najeebat Sule, was shot dead, while sitting inside her car, in front of her residence in Philadelphia, United States, the police have yet to find out the motive for the killing. Najeebat was known to her loved ones as Najee.

However, according to the Daily Mail, a day before she was killed, Najeebat, second runner-up at Miss Nigeria International in 2019, and a friend, Habibat Magaji had spent the night at Magaji’s house eating smacks and watching Netflix.

But less than 24 hours after,  Najeebat was exchanging text message with Magaji in her grey Toyota Corolla  when a gunman walked up to the vehicle and shot her several times.

Najeebat’s father, Adewale Sule, on hearing the gunshots,  emerged from the house and saw the suspect fire the last shot at his daughter.

‘I saw the guy shooting my daughter. He shot the last round, and I pursued him,’ said the father. ‘He ran back to his car.’

Najeebat was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

I can’t think of anything that would make anyone want to kill her,’ Magaji, who was one of the last people to have seen Najeebat, told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Her mother, Tawakalitu Sule, said she last heard from Najeebat less than two hours before the shooting when her daughter asked her when she would be home.

‘All of my children have been crying every day because of their big sister. They miss her. I miss my daughter,’ she said.

Sule and her family immigrated to Philadelphia in the early 2000s.

Sule had only recently earned a Master’s degree in public health from West Chester University and was pursuing a doctorate.

‘Queen Najeebat was an amazing young lady whose presence at the Miss Nigerian beauty pageant left a great ripple that continues to resonate,’ pageant organizers wrote on Facebook.

‘She was a breath of fresh air and her presence added a distinct touch that made the event memorable. She carried herself with great dignity and grace and her strength of character and approachability made her such a joy to work with.’

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    NEC to resume nationwide CVR on June 28 -Official
    3 hours ago

    Professor Alao: Celebrating an Organic Scholar at 60
    Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa and the leader of the delegation from the University of Abuja led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulrasheed Na ‘Allah 3 hours ago

    Shocking: EFCC nabs 400 suspects for internet fraud in 3 months
    5 hours ago

    IBEDC Assures Customers of Hitch-Free Services During the Easter Celebration
    TRACE Boss, Seni Ogunyemi 10 hours ago

    Easter celebration: TRACE deploys 650 operatives, patrol vehicles, tow trucks
    Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor: begins vacation, hands over to Deputy 11 hours ago

    Vacation: Akeredolu asks Aiyedatiwa to take charge in Ondo
    NAF Alpha Jet: A Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Alpha-Jet: NAF says one of its jets lost contact with radar in Borno, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops in Borno 11 hours ago

    NAF confirms jet on anti-insurgency mission in Borno is missing
    12 hours ago

    Corruption: Former Kogi commissioner to spend 19 years in prison