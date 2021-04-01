IBEDC Assures Customers of Hitch-Free Services During the Easter Celebration

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has assured customers across its network of its commitment to ensure quality services during the Easter break.

While wishing all its customers and Nigerians a safe and memorable Easter holiday, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Engr. John Ayodele said that in order to ensure steady service delivery during the period, a special rapid response team has been put together to reinforce and strengthen our service delivery.

“We recognize the fact that the demand for electricity always increases during the festive season, we have therefore positioned our technical crew to monitor and patrol the network to ensure faults are cleared as and when due and also mitigate the effect of any disruption to electricity supply,” he said.

Engr. Ayodele also enjoined all Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of piety, love and self-sacrifice for the good of others, which are the essences of the Easter celebration.

“These lessons of Easter and other injunctions on brotherly love, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty, humility, justice, equity and fairness to all are of particular importance to us as a nation as we continue to strive for a better Nigeria”

Engr. Ayodele appealed for the strict observance of the COVID-19 precautionary measures as recommended by NCDC of wearing face masks in public places, regular washing of hands & use of sanitizers and physical distancing during the Easter celebrations. He however warned against vandalism and tampering with equipment across IBEDC network, as it could cause deaths or serious injuries. He also advised consumers to ensure that their homes and business premises are properly wired and earthed only by approved technicians to ensure safety of lives and property.

“It is illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them, motorists are also admonished to avoid drinking under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electrical poles and other accidents,’’ He explained.

Engr. Ayodele encouraged customers to take advantage of our hassle-free channels to pay bills and vend such as quick teller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.’’ Our offices will also remain opened during the public holidays from 9am-3pm. Customer can also call our customer care line-0700123999 or email us at customercare@ibedc.com “he added

Loading...