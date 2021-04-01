Lucky escape for Soludo as gunmen killed 3 police orderlies in Anambra

Thursday, April 1, 2021 12:13 am


Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo: escapes attack by gunmen, three police orderlies killed

By Francis Onyeukwu

The whereabouts of Prof Charles Suldo, former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria remains unknown late Wednesday evening after gun attack on a political gathering he was addressing in his country home in Isuofia, Aguata, Anambra State.

Sources however indicated that Soludo was successfully whisked away from the venue of the meeting.

Soludo, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6, 2021 election, was said to be holding meeting with youths of town at Isuofia Civic Center in Aguata Local Government Area of the state when the gunmen stormed the place.

According to an eyewitness, three policemen protecting the former CBN Governor were shot dead during the meeting while the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne, was also abducted.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident said he was still gathering information on the matter.

Soludo is a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of All progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6 poll in the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who  confirmed the attack to the News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday evening in Awka, said he was not sure of the killings.

“I can confirm that there was  a gathering in Isuofia community where Prof. Soludo and other personalities gathered for a meeting on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

“For now, we can only speak of the gun shots, but other details especially on whether there was  causalities or not will be when we get more facts,” he said.

