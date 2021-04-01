NAF confirms jet on anti-insurgency mission in Borno is missing

By Yahaya Isah

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Alpha-Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Thursday in Abuja.

The mission, he said, is part of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

According to the statement, the loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on March 31.

The authorities added that details of the where about of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss was still sketchy but would be relayed to the general public as soon as they became clear.

The NAF said search and rescue efforts are ongoing.