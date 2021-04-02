Another attack on US Capitol

Friday, April 2, 2021 8:21 pm


 

Police officers surround the scene after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

There was another attack on the US Capitol today, leaving a Police officer and the suspected attacker dead. Unlike when Donald Trump was about to leave as Presdent when he instigated a mob invasion of the same place, what happened this Friday was a “ramming attack.”

A report by wusa9.com, cited Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, saying that around 1 p.m. a vehicle driven by an unknown man slammed into two officers at a vehicle checkpoint on Constitution Avenue on the North side of the Capitol complex.

According to Pittman, the suspect then “exited the vehicle with knife in hand” and lunged toward the cops. Capitol Police say the officers then opened fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

“Both officers and the suspect were transported to a hospital, where, according to Pittman, one of those officers died. Neither officer has yet been identified by the department.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” Pittman said. “This has been a very difficult time for the Capitol Police department. I ask that you keep our U.S. Capitol Police family in your prayers.”

Congressional staffers were notified about the incident shortly after 1 p.m. when the Capitol Police alert system issued a warning about an “external threat” to the complex. Staffers were warned to stay away from exterior windows and doors.
By 2 p.m., National Guard soldiers had been mobilized to secure the Capitol complex, which remained on lockdown.

