How I survived gunmen attack- -Soludo

By Richard Elesho

About 24 hours after he narrowly escaped a gun attack in his village, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra’ State, has said he remains friends with others contesting for the Governorship office in the State.

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN spoke on Thursday on Channels Television.

He called for the release of Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, a Commissioner who was abducted during the attack.

Soludo, recounting his ordeal, said that he had attended mass earlier in the day and proceeded to the town hall for an interaction with Isuofia youths where over a thousand of them were seated alongside some government officials.

He said that he was about rounding off his preliminary remarks at the beginning of the meeting when gunshots started. Prof Soludo said that he and others present had to scamper for safety, and when the shooting had stopped, they returned to find three policemen dead and the commissioner kidnapped.

The former CBN governor described himself as a “village boy” who feels safest in his hometown of Isuofia compared to anywhere else in the world. He noted therefore that the attack came as a surprise to him.

Following the attack, he said that “the DSS, army and police swung into action and I thank them for this.”

The governorship hopeful also noted that thereafter he received over a thousand calls from prominent Nigerians including the Sultan, members of the National Assembly and even his political opponents.

Asked what he perceived to be the motive of the attack, Prof Soludo refused to speculate saying that “there are all kinds of theories. I do not want to preempt the investigation that is ongoing.”

He said he would be shocked if it was aimed at him and said that he would await the outcome of the investigation.

He remarked that violence is “not the Anambra way” and added that among that “we remain friends with everybody contesting for the office.”

Finally, Prof Soludo appealed to Ezenwanne’s abductors to release him in the spirit of Easter