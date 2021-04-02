NAF says missing jet yet to be found, reveals names of pilots on board

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on board on Wednesday 31 March 2021 is yet to be found, contrary to some media report.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF said in a statement in Abuja on Friday morning.

The Air Force added in the statement that extensive search for the jet believed to have crashed is still going on.

NAF also revealed that the pilots of the missing jet are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

He, however, added that NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident while it is also hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.

“The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the 2 pilots remains unknown. The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

“Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.”