Buhari mourns Yinka Odumakin

Saturday, April 3, 2021 2:45 pm


Yinka Odumakin

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, the late spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina on Saturday, the President recalled Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction.

He expressed sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him

 

  • Collins Ezebuihe says:
    April 3, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Buhari mourns Yinka Odumakin?? What a joke!!!

    May Yinka’s soul rest in perfect peace. His death is a huge loss and a huge void to freedom and democracy causes in Nigeria.

