‘Death has dealt Yoruba nation a big blow’ – Gani Adams reacts to Odumakin’s death

‘Death has dealt Yoruba nation a big blow’ – Gani Adams reacts to Odumakin’s death

Saturday, April 3, 2021 2:04 pm


Yinka Odumakin

Yinka Odumakin

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, on Saturday said that the death of Yinka Odumakin, Spokesman of Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere, depleted Yoruba gems, gifted souls and dependable allies.

Gani, in a statement in Lagos by his Media Aide, Kehinde Aderemi, described Odumakin’s demise on Saturday as one death too many.

Adams said he received the news of the Odumakin’s death with shock and trepidations, describing it as a big loss to the Yoruba nation.

“Death has dealt the Yoruba nation a big blow, leaving in its wake, sad memories of the loss of a brother, a friend and dependable ally,” Gani said.

He described the late Odumakin as a true Yoruba son, a committed fellow, and the voice of the people, especially, the downtrodden.

“We will all miss his voice. We will miss his commitment, we will miss is bravery because the late Yinka Odumakin’s fearless image loomed larger than what we can easily forget in a hurry.

“He was a phenomenon that spoke truth to power. He cut a picture of an all-rounder, a media personage, an analyst and public commentator that had warmed himself to the hearts of many people

“His exit had left a big vacuum in the social and political space and Nigerians will always remember him for who he was, because in his life, the late Odumakin was truly one of the few gifted soul of our race.

“The extent of the shocking news for me has been inexplicable. It will take a very long time for me to accept the realities of his death,” the Aare said.

Gani said that late Odumakin and himself were in the struggle together, saying that they both shared so many memories together.

He said: “I am very close to the family. So, for me, it was a personal loss and I wish my sister, his wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and the deceased relatives well, especially at this trying moments.

“For the Yoruba nation, and Afenifere as a whole, Odumakin’s imprints will always be in the book of history.

“As much as his death was so rude and shocking, we are consoled that the man died, though, very young, he will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Yoruba nation in particular.”

The late political activist and spokesman of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, reportedly died of complications from COVID-19 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja,aged 56. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Yinka Odumakin 50 mins ago

    Buhari mourns Yinka Odumakin
    Yinka Odumakin: dies 2 hours ago

    Yinka Odumakin recovered from COVID-19 a week before his death – Wife
    Bandits; shoot Miyetti Allah leaders dead in Nasarawa 2 hours ago

    How bandits killed 2 Miyetti Allah chieftains in Nasarawa – Police
    4 hours ago

    The Kwara I Knew
    Orji Uzor Kalu: says APC will not challenge result of Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency election 4 hours ago

    Orji Kalu: Why APC will not challenge result of Abia bye-election
    5 hours ago

    India’s daily Coronavirus infections hit 6-month high
    Yinka Odumakin 5 hours ago

    Yinka Odumakin dies of Covid-19
    6 hours ago

    Old Staff and the Flagship