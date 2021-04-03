Foundation staff gather to launch a book on The Guardian, honour Ibru

A few hundreds foundation staff will be at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos on Thursday 8 April 2021 for the public presentation of a book on The Guardian. It will be largely virtual because of Covid-1. It is a 640-page book, containing recollections of the conception, planning, birthing and nurturing of the newspaper

According to O’seun Ogunseitan, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be leading at least eight governors in publicly presenting the unique documentation of one particular newspaper era which has been unrivalled in Nigerian newspaper history. At the event too, in another rarity, some 400 former staff of The Guardian, will also be honouring and appreciating Mr. Alex Ibru, the founding publisher of the newspaper, four decades after his unique newspaper proprietorship and entrepreneurial acumen, gave them a good berthing which they believe, helped lay the solid foundation upon which their individual successes in diverse fields in the last 30 years, have been built.

Ogunseitan added: “Till date, no Nigerian newspaper has broken the standards set by The Guardian in its first 10 years. The book may as well be blazing an iconic trail, just like the newspaper did in its first 10 years. The book, “The Making of the Nigerian Flagship: A Story of The Guardian”, contains direct contributions and recollections from at least 50 of Nigeria’s topmost journalists today.

But in reality, no one should expect less from a book which actively and for almost two years, involved some 400 of Nigeria’s most experienced media men and women, who actually ruled the Nigerian media between1983 and 1993.”