How bandits killed 2 Miyetti Allah chieftains in Nasarawa – Police

Saturday, April 3, 2021 1:42 pm


Bandits; shoot Miyetti Allah leaders dead in Nasarawa

Two chieftains Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Mohammed Hussaini  and Mohammed Umar have been shot dead in Nasarawa State.

Hussain was the chairman of the association in Nasarawa while Umar was the chairman in Toto Local Government Area of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer in Nasarawa, Ramham Nansel, confirmed the tragic incidents in a statement.

On how the two chieftains of the group were killed, the police spokesperson said, “On 2/4/2021 at about 7pm, information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital,” he said.

